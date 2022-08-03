6th Adron Games Scheduled for Nov 10 to Feature 100m Hurdles in Honour of Amusan

The sixth edition of the annual Adron Games has been scheduled to begin on November 10 in Lagos with the women’s 100m hurdles event popularised by Tobi Amusan one of the new events included to compete for prizes.

Amusan fortnight ago at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA set a 12.12secs new world record and ran a wind aided 12.06 to win the gold medal for Nigeria for the first time.

Speaking yesterday at the unveiling of programmes for the 2022 edition which incidentally is the 10th anniversary of Adron Homes and Properties, the foremost real estate company, its Director-General, Business Strategy,Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, promised that this sixth edition was going to be bigger and better in terms of organization and quality of competition.

“In this year’s edition, we will include hurdles, we want to discover more talents like Tobi Amusan at the Games scheduled to hold between November 10 and 12 at the Sports Complex of Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. It is going to be bigger and better with more sports events added,” stressed the DG.

Ojo-Omoniyi stressed that the Games with the theme: “The Fit Are The Best,” coincided with the brand’s 10th anniversary.

“At Adron Homes and Properties, we are committed toward showcasing grassroots talents in the tertiary institutions.This competition will further promote friendship and bonding amongst our staff and clients.”

Group Company Secretary, Jesuyemisi Odeyemi, in her contribution hinted that a category for sports journalists to participate and win prizes has been added to the 2022 edition of the game while there would be raffle draw at the grand finale for fans to win exciting prizes.

“We want to make this year’s edition all encompassing so we’re extending our invitation to our friends in the media with lots of prizes to be won.

“Also, there will be a raffle draw, and winners will emerge and win mouth watering prizes. Last year, the top prize was an iPhone Pro Max.”

She also revealed an elaborate plan to partner both LUTH and LASUTH to handle health of athletes and officials. “Health wise, we have put in place necessary measures to ensure that people are taken care of in case of injury.”

Mrs Odeyemi ruled out the possibility of any of the branches of the company fielding mercenaries to cut corners to the overall top prize money.

“We will verify participants with staff identification card, while students will be registered based on the data of the tertiary institutions,” she further stated.

Consultant to the Games and CEO of Match International Ltd, Waidi Akanni, commended the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Are Ademola Emmanuel-King for being consistent with this grassroots sports initiative in spite of the economic challenges of the country.

The former Super Eagles player hinted that both Daniel Amokachi and Joseph Yobo will be unveiled as Games Ambassadors before the commencement of the games.