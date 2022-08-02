Tackling the Gripping Terror Siege on Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh looks at the tense security situation in the nation’s seat of power, the terror attacks, the efforts of security forces to contain rampaging non-state actors and government’s new security strategy

Like other parts of Nigeria, terror groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) are fighting hard to establish a stronghold in the Abuja, the nation’s seat of power.

With a daring attack penultimate week on Kuje Correctional Center and the release of 600 inmates including 64 Boko Haram members held in the prison facility, the insurgents have, undoubtedly, become more emboldened.

They have celebrated this seeming feat by engaging presidential guards and killing officers and soldiers of the Brigade of Guards in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, forcing the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) to order the closure of schools.

Following the development, the Nigerian Law School in Bwari had to move its graduation ceremony to another safer area inside the city while the Federal Ministry of Education announced the closure of unity schools in the territory.

Neighbouring Nasarawa State also ordered the closure of all schools in the state as a proactive measure.

But the terrorists have not stopped at that. On Thursday last week, they attacked a military checkpoint around Zuma Rock Resort in Mandala near Abuja and engaged soldiers in a prolonged, all night shootout. The insurgents succeeded in killing one soldier.

Threat to Kidnap President Buhari, Governor el-Rufai

The terror groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP), having successfully rescued their colleagues in Kuje Prison, set the ball rolling with a threat to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

But prior to that, they had also attacked an advance convoy of the president in Katsina.

Speaking on the threat in Kaduna,

the Kaduna State governor wondered how bold terrorists had become to threaten to abduct the Nigerian president.

“I also heard about a video where they threatened to abduct Buhari and myself. I have been warned to be careful including my families too. How can we be in a country with soldiers, police and federal government but some terrorists will be threatening to abduct the president?

“‎If in the past those in government think this is a joke and see it as only happening in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger, it’s now at home and we must rise up to deal with these people.

“This is why I met with the president and told him about these problems. I also told him about the video because up to that day he was not even aware. I told him and the following day Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, also confirmed to him that he saw the video too so as to take action”, he said.

He said Buhari informed him “that he met with the service chiefs three to four days before our meeting and that he gave them a clear directive to have a comprehensive military operation to deal with those people.”

He restated his recommendation that the Nigerian security forces should carry out a carpet bombing in forests in the North to end banditry.

“We hope God willing, the soldiers and police that were given the directives will hasten up to finish the job. We don’t have to wait until they strike before we respond.

“They (soldiers) must go after them wherever they are to deal with them. The truth is we are worried about the security situation but we hope the federal government will do the right thing”, he said.

Avalanche of Intelligence Reports, Security Alerts

With the escape of 64 Boko Haram suspects from Kuje Prison, it was clear that very dangerous men had been let loose. The escaped insurgents were said to be experts in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), marksmen and bomb experts.

The attack and release of the Kuje Prison inmates, especially the terrorists, meant that danger is lurking in the shadows for residents of Abuja.

This has manifested already in the killing of presidential guards and a further looming danger of a grand offensive by the terrorists.

But before the attacks, there were intelligence alerts of an impending terror attack all over the place, switching the entire territory into a panic mode.

Penultimate week, there were fears of an impending attack on Abuja. This followed a security alert issued by the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of a planned terror attack on churches, schools and public infrastructure.

Another anonymous alert, patterned after standard security alerts which had trended on social media indicated that there were sightings of influx of unknown persons over time, around Karshi Hills and Orozo, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

It said some persons were seen regularly and clandestinely going up the hills around Navy Town Estate thus raising high suspicion that the invaders were massing up in camps within the hills which also connect to other adjoining forests within the FCT and Nassarawa State.

The alert said the terrorists planned to attack educational institutions located in the area.

The anonymous intelligence alert that made the rounds in Abuja said unknown persons were sighted on July 6 and had continued to maintain presence in Karishi Hills close to Navy Town Estate.

“These persons clandestinely go up the hills around Navy Town Estate thus raising high suspicion that the invaders are massing up in camps within the hills which also connect to other adjoining forests within the FCT and Nassarawa State.

“A follow-up intel dated July 7 suggests the plan by the terrorists to attack Federal Science School Orozo, Nigerian Navy Estate, Karshi and the University of Abuja Students Hostel along Giri Road”, it said.

Other areas listed include “Federal Science and Technical College, Orozo, Uni Abuja Boys Hostel, Uni Abuja Main Hostel, Government Secondary School, Karshi Abuja, Karshi Hills, Karshi Water Falls, General Hills behind (West) of Navy Estate to Karshi Water Fall and environs.

“For those of us in Abuja, the following information may be helpful. Please be alert”, it said.

DSS Issued 44 Security Reports Before Kuje Prison Attack

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, had disclosed that the Department of State Services (DSS) issued about 44 intelligence reports ahead of the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, without any commensurate action from the authorities.

“You can’t imagine what’s going on today in Abuja. I went through DSS report, 44 report were given before the attack of kuje prison. And it all has to do with this. There’s no community where attack will happen that you don’t have an intel. So, we have to cooperate with government,” he said.

Fresh Terror Alert in FCT, Lagos, Four Other States

An anonymous alarm patterned after standard security alerts from security agencies and issued last week, also warned that terrorists were planning to attack the FCT, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi and Lagos States.

The alert said the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) had mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons, particularly, Rocket propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), which they intended to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.

“We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP Terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons particularly Rocket propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGS),which they Intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.

“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-west, North-central and South-west (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, FCT and Lagos respectively).”

The security alert which appeared to have emanated from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said “consequently the Commandant-General, has directed you to scale up deployment in all strategic places, including schools, worship centres and critical national assets in your respective states to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements,” it said.

Why Guards Brigade Set Up Board of Inquiry

But the Brigade of Guards said last week that it set up a board of inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack and the involvement or otherwise of soldiers posted in the Kuje Correctional Center on the day of the attack.

Guards Brigade, charged with the security of the president Vice President, his family and the seat of power, said it set up a board of inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack on the Kuje Correctional Center by Boko Haram and the roles, if any, played by soldiers assigned to the facility.

Speaking in Abuja, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations and Public Relations Officer of the Brigade of Guards, Capt Godfrey Abakpa, said “the board of inquiry was set up to ascertain what happened that day in order to get to the root cause of the attack.

“A board of inquiry has been set up to ascertain what happened that day in order to get to the root cause of the attack”.

He said contrary to reports that many soldiers were detained in underground cells over the attack, no soldier was in detention.

He, however, affirmed that soldiers deployed to that area were responding to the demands of the investigation.

“Nobody is being detained.

Investigation is ongoing. Everybody is telling his own side of the story. It is not our job to guard prisons but we respond in support of civil authority.

“The board was set up because it happened within our area of responsibility”, he said.

President Buhari had also been handed a report of the security agencies on the matter.

On the security cordon around the seat of power, he maintained that the measures were taken to ensure that the fleeing inmates, who escaped from Kuje and who may be lurking in the shadows were arrested.

“Checkpoints and patrols were ordered because some of the escapees are believed to be still around like the one arrested in the Area 1 park”, he said.

He assured that with the measures in place presently, such attack would be difficult to come by.

“There should be no panic. There is the tendency that no such further attack will be possible with the arrangements in place”, he said.

Assurances of Safety

To douse the continued public panic, the federal government, the military establishment as well as the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) had issued several reassurances of a tightened security in Abuja and and the determination to protect lives and property.

Speaking in Abuja, Director, Defence Information (DDI), Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, said security agencies were at alert and determined to contain any security threats to the seat of power.

On fears over terror attack, he said “security agencies are not sleeping. They are doing what needs to be done to keep the place safe. A lot of things are being done. Measures have been put in place. Of all the security agencies, non is sleeping”.

On the intelligence alert of an impending attack making the rounds, he said expectations were that the citizenry would provide available information to security forces and not circulate such on social media.

Troops Kill 30 Terrorists in Abuja

In another fora, the duo gave further assurances of the measures taken to protect Abuja and disclosed that in a counter attack conducted against the non-state actors in Bwari, 30 of them were killed in Abuja.

It said the military air strikes conducted by the Nigerian Air Force in a joint operation with troops of 7 Guards Battalion decimated 30 terrorists in Bwari Area Council of Abuja even as it restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to protect the seat of power and Nigerians.

He said the operation was a response to the killing of military personnel by insurgents in the same location last week.

It restated its commitment to the protection of the seat of power and Nigerians in its ongoing operations to weed the nation’s capital of terrorists.

It debunked claims that more soldiers other than the official figures released were killed in the clash with terrorists in Abuja as contained in a viral voice note of an alleged soldier just as it maintained that the military high command would probe claims that military personnel were involved in collection of ransom payment meant for kidnappers if such a report is brought before it.

Speaking in Abuja, Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said “troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted a clearance patrol around Bwari general area between 24 – 26 July 2022.

“Troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido Villages. Consequently, about 30 terrorists were neutralised and their enclave and hide out destroyed. Ground troops also recovered 6 x motorcycles, 2 x AK47 rifles, 1 x fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mop up”, he said.

Onyeuko affirmed that the military high command remained committed to the protection of the seat of power and the rest of the country.

“The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wish to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out from July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business. Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, urged the media to continue to support the military in ensuring that the enemies of the nation were defeated.

On the voice note being circulated on social media purportedly belonging to a soldier involved in the attack, Akpor said that inquiries to know its authenticity was unnecessary but maintained that if found to be true an investigation would be initiated.

Police Fortification Drive

The police high command also joined on the wave of reassurances that the nation’s capital remains safe.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said the police had fortified the seat of power and surrounding environment.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the IG ordered additional deployment of assets to strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau was charged to engage in robust intelligence gathering and information sharing with other security agencies.

But a violent demonstration by about 20 motorcycles and the sporadic gunshots fired to contain them also added to the tension.

The FCT Police Command, however, denied that it fired any shot during the demonstration.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command explained that police dispersed violent motorcyclists, who protested the seizure of their motorcycles by the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) following the ban of motorcycles in some parts of the FCT.

It said 20 motorcycles were seized by operatives of the Durumi Divisional Police Headquarters on an enforcement round for violating the ban.

The command said, in a statement, that the motorcycles were taken to the division and subsequently handed over to the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) for screening.

“Upon sighting the VIO at the division, the errant motorcyclist in their numbers decided to obstruct the VIO from moving out of the station and started attacking the officers.

“The police swung into action, dispersing the violent motorcyclists, who took to the street to express their displeasure the situation was properly managed. No life was lost nor properties damaged. Normalcy has since been restored. The command urges members of the public not to panic, and to go about their lawful business while monitoring of the area and surveillance continues”, it said.

Monguno: Gov’t to Implement New Security Strategy

Briefing the media last week after a security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser (NSA) said the federal government was working on a new strategy aimed at containing criminalities in the country.

However, Monguno, who revealed that government was currently working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country, explained that the military had agreed on new strategies to curtail the menace, assuring Nigerians that there would be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

“Members of the armed forces have also made a commitment that in the coming weeks, they have already started working on a new strategy to deal with these snippets of violence and they have given their word, their commitment to the president, that there will be a change in momentum, regardless of the fact that there might be certain institutional limitations, which they face. But they understood the enormity of the responsibilities that they have.”

Stressing that the security situation could result in the citizenry gravitating towards self help, he said, “I know people are weary, people are tired, people are beginning to gravitate to other places for self help. The truth is that help is rooted in everyone working for the other person.”

He, therefore, canvassed for the support of the people in fighting terrorism, saying tackling security problems should be the task of everybody and not that of government alone.

“Today’s meeting was convened by the president, as a continuation of the meeting that took place last week to discuss the technical issues and the tasking that were given to the various security agencies. The meeting deliberated on all those issues, after the brief by the National Security Adviser, which is usually the procedure.

“Again, council deemed it necessary to inform the general public, that fighting this type of asymmetric conflict is a collective effort. It’s not something that should be confined to only the security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies”, he said.

“When we keep saying whole of society approach, whole of government approach, to get a whole of nation approach, what it means is that everybody has to partake in this enterprise. The truth is that no country can ever overcome the difficulties of an asymmetric conflict by virtue of the fact that the enemy of the state is embedded within the population within the wider society.

“It is true that the local people are averse; they’re scared; they’re worried and there’s no confidence. That is understandable. But without their support, without the cooperation in terms of giving information, it makes it very hard for the operational elements.

“A few days ago, troops of the guards brigade were ambushed and decimated. Had there been a collective effort by way of just snippets of information, we might have averted that incident. That is not to say that the responsibility is for those outside the security domain. It’s a collective responsibility”, he added.

Conclusion

While the FCT residents continue to live in fear of where the next attack will come from, while they await the new, innovative strategies of the government and the armed forces, residents are of the opinion the they must at all times look up to God in prayers for divine protection in view of the perilous time upon the country. According to them,

“Psalm 127:1 says Unless the LORD builds the house, its builders labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain”.

