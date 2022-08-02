BSTAN Plans 100,000 Annual Increase in Nigeria’s Housing Stock 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A real estate firm, BSTAN Homes has said it plans to grow the nation’s housing stock by 100,000 units annually and that its major preoccupation is to make them affordable.

President of BSTAN Homes, Becky Olubukola stated this at the launch of the company’s Lagos office recently, adding that they intend to build many of these homes in Lagos to take care of the huge population.

“We have been in business for 16 years now and we understand housing development. I am a stakeholder in Housing development. I am a PHD holder in Estate Management and Construction. I have a voice in Housing and I know the most important thing to do as a real estate firm is to make your homes affordable.

According to her, “Several projects going on in Lagos are not affordable. What is important is to build what people can afford, make mortgages available for them. This is one of the things that make us different in all the 11 states we operate in Nigeria, especially our head office in Abuja.”

BSTAN, she said has 14 on-going projects in Abuja that have been sold out, noting that the company’s projects are often sold out between three and six months, stating that they have mortgage plans for customers and that prospective buyers could “make daily payments, N33,000 weekly payment, N50,000 monthly payment and N150,000 quarterly payment.

“We have the Kiddies legacy for the children, projects for youths and for everyone. One of the things to be rest assured is that there is something for everyone in BSTAN Homes,” she added.

Olubukola said one of the major achievements for BSTAN is the National House Fair and it will be holding the 6th edition of the Fair this year, 1st of December, 2022 at Oriental hotel, Lagos.

She hinted that from the fair, BSTAN has provided 26,850 homes, with its major plan is to ensure it can provide 100,000 homes every year.

“We do 10 plots every year for free and this means 50 families have received 50 free houses since the National House Fare started. She assured that this year will be no different as lucky winners from the raffle draw will not only be gifted houses but there will be several other compensation gifts.

“Ten families will be owners of plots of lands in Lagos worth millions of naira. The raffle tickets give people the opportunity to win these plots of lands and several other consolation prizes. Beyond that, we have a 20 per cent discount on all our projects opened in Lagos. Raffle tickets are available online and at our office in Lagos.”

She said in addition to the office they launched in Lagos, they initiated seven projects, including, Baleric Estate, Eleko Junction; Rubyrose Estate in Abraham Adesanya, Lekki; Ocean View Resort in Ibeju Lekki; De-Royal Estate, Ojota Arepo; Olive City Estate, Ado Junction, Ibeju Lekki; Flora City Estate, Ogombo Road, Lekki and City Max Estate, Magodo Phase 1.