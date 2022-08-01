Don’t Get Distracted with Mundane things, Bishop Warns Oyebanji

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Anglican Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Right Rev. Stephen Oni, has warned Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, not to be distracted by worldly things, as he urged him to reciprocate Ekiti votes with dedication, selfless and incorruptible service.

Oni, who spoke on Saturday at the burial service for the late Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, in Iyin- Ekiti, described Oyebanji’s emergence as governor as timely, adding that God wanted to use him to lift Ekiti through provision of adequate security and legacy projects.

He bemoaned the insensitivity of today’s leaders to the plight of the masses and advised the governor-elect to be wary of any worldly thing that could distract him from discharging his responsibilities.

He said: “I congratulate the governor-elect on his victory at the polls, especially for the fact that God has decided to crown him at this period to use him for Ekiti development.

“Many things are wrong today in the polity from economic crisis to insecurity and infrastructural deficiency. For our incoming governor to excel, he must remain steadfast without allowing any form of distraction to weigh him down.

“Beyond what people say, the little I have learnt about the governor-elect is enough to convince me that BAO would perform creditably well.

“It would interest this gathering to know that I have long predicted that Mr. Oyebanji would win the election. I came to Ekiti and saw many posters and told the person with me that this person they call BAO would win on June 18.”

The bishop, however, appealed to Oyebanji to have the fear of God and urged him to sustain his good name and leave good legacy.

He called on the late Ajakaiye’s children and family members to preserve the good name left by the late monarch and emulate his life of service to God and humanity.

Speaking at the church service, the governor-elect described Oba Ajakaiye as a great monarch and passionate Ekiti leader who lived for humanity.

He recalled that the late Oba Ajakaiye vacated his official quarters as a Judge for the usage of the pioneer Military Administrator in the state, Late Col. Inua Bawa and moved to Iyin Ekiti when the state was created in 1996.

He said: “Our Baba, the late Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, was a great man who lived for us all. He was a blessing to the nation’s judiciary, Ekiti State and Iyin in particular. We are not mourning today but celebrating a life worthy of emulation.

“Ekiti State will not forget in hurry how Kabiyesi vacated his official quarters as a Judge for the usage of the pioneer military administrator of our dear state, Late Col. Inua Bawa, and moved to Iyin Ekiti when the state was created in 1996. May the soul of Baba rest in perfect peace!”