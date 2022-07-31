  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Five Vigilantes in Kogi 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

At least three police officers and five local vigilantes have been killed in an ambush by suspected gunmen  at Jidda-Bassa, a community  Ajaokuta, Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The incident occurred yesterday when some residents of the community were reported at the Ajaokuta Police Division, killing three police officers and five vigilantes.

A source in the community revealed some persons living in Jeddah-Bassa reported to the Divisional Police Office that some unknown people had attacked their farms, carting away produce.

The source further stated that the DPO mobilised some of his men and the vigilantes to the scene, but before they could get to the farm, they were ambushed by some unknown gunmen.

During the attack three policemen and five vigilantes were killed, the source said.

The source added that the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has vowed to arrest those behind the killings.

Security Adviser to the Kogi state governor, Jerry Omodara made this known while confirming the attack on a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Lokoja.

He said the state government will take proactive steps to arrest the situation pointing out that all those involved in the killings will surely be apprehended.

Omodara added that the state government is doing its best to curb criminal elements in the state.

Omodara said the divisional police officer, acting on an  intelligence report that hoodlums had invaded their farm and engaged in illegal activities, mobilised officers in collaboration with local vigilantes and headed for the area

He said: “They were  however ambushed and in the process Eight of them were killed including three Police Officers and five members of the local vigilantes”.

He, however, said no matter what the state government would not rest until the culprits were brought to book, saying  the state government had assured the people of the state of government protection as Saturday’s incident would not be allowed to repeat itself.

