Suspected Yahoo Boy Kills, Buries Girlfriend inside His Room in Bayelsa 

Olusegun Samuel





Hell was almost let loose yesterday when the lifeless body of a young girl was discovered in a hurriedly dug shallow grave in a room apartment of his boyfriend in the Okaka area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Residents of the area who discovered the body buried by a suspected Yahoo boy later apprehended him and almost beat him to death before police came for his rescue and subsequently arrested him.

Many of the residents who trooped out in large numbers expressed anger and anguish over the development, just as a vehicular movement along the busy Okaka road was at standstill for over two hours as people rushed to catch a glimpse of the girl as she was being dug out of the shallow grave by police.

The deceased was said to have been missing for days and the boy friend identified as Joseph denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

The family of the lady reportedly confronted him yesterday morning and demanded he must provide her dead or alive.

After much pressure, he admitted that he killed her and buried the body in a shallow grave dug in his bedroom. The suspect was beaten by the community and later handed over to the police from Ekeki Police Station.

Confirming the sad incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the culprit has been arrested and cooling off his heels at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He identified the young man as Joseph Fekala, a 27 years old from Ikibiri community residing at Okaka, while the lady name was given as Kate Ogwoh.

He said the girl was allegedly strangled to death on 28 July 2022 and buried in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

He said the suspect was arrested following a tip off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 8a.m. and is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department as investigation is ongoing.

“Joseph Fekala 27 years of Ikibiri community, but residing at Okaka, strangled one Kate Ogwoh (f) 26 years to death on 28 July 2022. He buried the deceased in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

“The suspect was arrested following a tip off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 0800 hours. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement added.