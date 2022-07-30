Stakeholders Demand Final Harmonisation of Devt Plans in Niger Delta 

Ndubuisi Francis and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Stakeholders have called for the final harmonisation of all the development plans in the Niger Delta region, and the need to secure the concurrence of states and other development partners for effective implementation.

This came as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, described the issue of unpaid contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as ‘very messy.’

Such development plans include the Niger Delta Action Plan, Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan (NDRDMP), and International Oil Companies’ (IOCs) plans.

In a communique issued at the end of a two-day top management retreat organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the stakeholders also called for the setting up of a framework for partnership with states and other stakeholders for joint need assessment, prioritisation and project monitoring.

The goal of the retreat was to sensitise the top management of the ministry and the NDDC on the policy thrust of the government, to reposition the Commission through effective collaboration with the MNDA.

This is with a view to engendering increased synergy for improved service delivery in order to fast-track the region’s development.

The participants acknowledged the slow pace of development in the region despite huge investments by various tiers of government, development partners, international oil companies (IOCs) and civil society organisations, noting that the outcome of the recently concluded forensic audit pointed to the need for further action.

The retreat was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Transport, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

In attendance were several ministers, permanent secretaries, representatives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Imo and Akwa Ibom States and Total-E&P.

A total of 147 top management staff of the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC also attended.

Briefing journalists at the end of the event, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana, said the retreat was aimed at engendering increased synergy for improved service delivery in order to fast-track the development of the region.

On the issue of unpaid contractors of the NDDC, he said: “… I think the situation is very messy really. It is very, very messy. Again, it is part of what we have to do to correct the mistakes of the past.

“This is because there is no organisation that handles its finances in a rational manner and implements its budgets in a rational manner that is going to award contracts and pile up to a level and tune that we find in NDDC.

“The truth of the matter is that the available funds today cannot liquidate the liabilities that we have at hand. That is the truth.”

He said in collaboration with other stakeholders, his ministry would identify areas of high impact projects in the communities, and carry out a need assessment before proceeding to intervene.

While admitting that he has a few months in office, he said: “We are determined to change the narrative moving forward. We also decided on the need to prioritise projects and ensure that meaningful and impactful projects are completed for the benefit of our people.

“And rather than spreading resources thinly, we will be looking at the way we budget for projects to ensure that key meaningful projects, regional projects are accommodated in our budget process moving forward. So, these are some of the highlights.”