Damo K:  I am My Biggest Inspiration

Oluwadamilare Christopher Dairo, known professionally as Damo K, is a singer and songwriter. Inspired by the need to motivate his peers, his single “Grind”, featuring Rasaqi NFG & Last Born, gained widespread recognition early in 2022. Few weeks after a successful introduction into the music scene, Zlatan Ibile co-signed Damo K and also gave his blessings with a verse on ‘Grind”. The Afrobeats/Afro-fusion artiste is set to drop his debut EP titled “Kilalala” with the first single off the EP “Cast” ft. Candy Bleakz already streaming. He tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu about his music, family and background

Who is Damo K?

Damo K is a multi-talented vocalist and songwriter and is in love with his grind and that’s my music. I am a very straightforward person with no time for sentiment when it comes to how I put food on the table. I’m an outdoor person and that’s how you see the lifestyle.

When did you start making music?

I’ve loved music since I was in primary school. I remember I wrote a song for a girl, my classmate in primary school. I would drum on my desk and sing out loud, and then one day I sang the song I wrote for her and she reported me and that got me in trouble with my principal. I had my first studio recording session in 2012. The song title was “Lubu Lubu” I remember I was still very young.

Can you take us through your academic and family background?

I went to Tesam Primary School, Chris College and Comprehensive High School both for my JSS & SSS. I’m currently a student of Yaba College of Technology. I am happy to let you know that I’m the first child from a noble and humble Christian home and although I’m not from a rich background, I’m trying to make things straight. My family supports my music all the way and that’s why I put in extra effort to make sure I make them proud. Family is everything for me.

Who are your biggest inspirations? Musical influences?

Nobody, I am my biggest inspiration. For musical influence, Olamide and Wizkid are the two artistes whose sound I know has influenced mine to a large extent. I can also say the same for Fireboby and Omah Lay.

Are there challenges you face as a rising star?

Yes, the constant need to prove myself to have a place as a superstar in the industry and this is a good challenge I need.

What do you feel stands you out from the rest of the current Artistes right now?

I don’t know. I just feel I’m different. When I meet new people they’ll say they like me for my charisma. Most of my friends say the same thing. Some will say they like the way ‘I dey Buga’.

What’s your process? How do you go about creating a song?

I create music with things that happen around me in that particular time but most times, I write my songs then I can call my producer to do a beat for my idea. Other times, I listen to beats and create something heartfelt in the moment. My creative process is always the best part since I get to see people’s reaction instantly.

What kind of songs do you do?

I do songs that are relatable to people in situations I have been in. I pass my messages through

Afrobeats and a mix of Afro-fusion. I just feel like creating songs that will inspire and motivate the youth. Goal is to make music that’ll stand the test of time and leave a mark. You know these things.

Your first EP drops this week, tell us about it and what your experience was making it?

Creating the EP (Extended Play) was due to me having back to back studio sessions. Some sessions I held in my hotel room and some at Dapper Music Studio. First was the fact that I had to be in the right mindset for the EP to happen. If I am not calm ‘I no go fit create better songs for my people’. So for me, the experience was great, wonderful and I am grateful for the outcome.

Have you got any songs out before the coming EP?

Yes, I released “Odo” and “Your Way” in 2021 and “Winner” in early 2022 before I got signed to Dvpper Music.

What do you enjoy the most about being an artist and creative?

I enjoy the fact that everything I’m involved in starts from an idea then it becomes life through process. I believe every artist is gifted with creative insight to see ideas before it happens. It’s beautiful to see your plans turn out to be successful and when it not, we go again and that’s the process.