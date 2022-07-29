2023: I’ll Win Ebonyi South Senatorial Primary, Says Umahi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor and Senatorial Aspirant for Ebonyi South Zone, Mr. David Umahi, has expressed optimism that he would floor his major challenger, Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, in the fresh primary that would hold on July 31.

Agom-Eze disclosed that she has filed a suit at Court of Appeal in Enugu seeking the disqualification of Governor Umahi in the fresh primary.

In a letter she addressed to the Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Abuja, Agom Eze alleged that Umahi through his counsel was trying to twist the judicial system by attempting to procure an ex-parte order on a matter already before Appeal Court.

Mrs Agom-Eze noted that though the judgment of Justice Fantua Riman was partly in her favour but she has filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to seek remedy over the order of the Court for fresh primaries to admit new aspirants.

She argued that since the winner of the election, Mr. Austin Umahi had withdrawn from the race, she was the only outstanding winner of the election.

She noted that she sought the interpretation of the Appellate Court on why she should be recognised as the authentic candidate by the judgment of the Federal High Court and as well ordered for a fresh election where new aspirants would participate.

She said: “It was Governor David Umahi that went to Court, I only joined the suit as it affects me, and erroneous claims made against my person.

“That although the Judgment of Hon. Justice Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, was partly in my favour, I have filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to seek remedy over the order of the court for fresh primaries to admit new aspirants.”

But in a swift reaction, Governor Umahi accused her of employing primitive tactics to clinch the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, who spoke through his Spokesman, Mr. Chooks Oko, noted that he is much ready for the rerun where the party would give him the nod to fly the senatorial ticket.

He said: “The attention of Ebonyi State Governor has once again been drawn to the bizarre antics of Mrs. Ann Agom Eze, in her quest to keep deceiving the public and gain unmerited sympathy in a bogus attempt to fly the APC flag as the candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.”

“While the society was still grappling with her perjury tantrums to a revered court of law, she is again employing primitive tactics and resorting to crude self-help in a bid to clinch a mandate she has no claim to, anyhow.”

“In a most provocative and highly contemptuous letter addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, Mrs. Agom Eze went hallucinating about an imaginary court procedure and how it will end raising disparaging insinuations against the governor in the process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Umahi is ready for the Ebonyi South Senatorial APC rerun elections set for Sunday, 31st July, 2022 where he hopes to receive the nod of his party to stand in the 2023 elections as their candidate in that senatorial zone.”