Orange Telecom Delegates Visit Nigeria, Indicate Interest to Operate in Nigerian’s Telecom Market

Emma Okonji

After a closer analysis of the huge potential of the Nigerian telecom market, international telecom investor-operator, Orange Group, has vowed to play a big part in Africa’s biggest service space, in diversified areas including mobile, data, fixed and financial technology support services.

Six-member team of Orange Middle East and Africa, led by Mrs. Victoria Adefala, who disclosed the interest of Orange Group to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, during a business visit to his office in Abuja recently, said the group was fully determined to do all it would take to get a slice of the Nigerian market.

“We are here to ensure steady investment for a long term. We also want to support the vision of the Commission in driving broadband penetration for a robust digital economy and leverage on local content development initiatives,” Adefala said.

The delegation including Orange’s Africa Director of Regulatory Affairs, Mr. Jean Chalhoub, sought clarifications on several regulatory and policy issues that will engender the company’s speedy entry into the country.

According to Adefala, Nigeria is missing in Orange Group’s portfolio of combined network of over 140 million subscribers across 18 countries of its operations. “The large market potentials buoyed by the huge population, impressive Gross Domestic product (GDP) figure, proximity to our operations in the neighbouring African countries, as well as the appreciable friendly operating environment are great motivators for our expansion plan into the Nigerian telecom market,” the delegation said.

Danbatta who welcomed the Group’s quest to invest in Nigeria, reassured the delegation of a robust policy and regulatory environment that provides quality enabling environment, has the full support of the federal government, as evidenced in the contents of such instruments like the Executive Order 001 on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and the Federal Government’s Economy Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) with ample provisions to protect investors.

He said the Commission had taken several other regulatory steps aimed at improving the operational environment such as the ongoing collaboration with Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) to reduce RoW charges on telecom infrastructure deployments; signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with various government and institutional stakeholders across the country; developed guidelines and regulations to promote colocation of infrastructure, upheld a fair competitive operating environment, among among others.