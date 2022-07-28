Interswitch, ACI Worldwide Assure Customers of Financial Crime Management

Emma Okonji

ACI Worldwide, in collaboration with its Nigerian partner, Interswitch, last week in Lagos, organised stakeholders form, where they introduced innovative solutions in the payment space, while assuring customers of adequate protection from cyber attacks.

Managing Director, Interswitch Systegra, Mr. Jonah Adams, said the stakeholders’ forum became necessary in other to address issues in the payment ecosystem, using the right technology solution.

“The stakeholders’ forum is an avenue to bring ACI to Nigeria to meet with customers who are using ACI solutions that are deployed by Interswitch. We have partnered ACI for 20 years and there is need to bring ACI to Nigeria to interact with customers and share new innovations that are currently trending globally. “Technology in the payment space has evolved over the years and we had to bring ACI to share some of the latest technology innovation in the payment space. Currently there six new capabilities that are trending and ACI have shared such evolving capabilities with customers that were present at the forum to help enhance their businesses. We have new capabilities around Issuing and Acquiring, Emerging payment, API management, Open banking, among others. The forum was also designed to thank Interwitch customers that are using ACI solutions and to assure them of the continued support from ACI,” Adams said.

Principal Product Sales Specialist, ACI Worldwide, Mr. Damon Madden, said: “ACI Worldwide is a global leader in real time payment and we believe in the Nigerian market, because a lot of digital innovation is taking place in Nigeria, and Nigeria is driving the future of payment in Africa. As a company, we focus on card-based payment and non-card-based payment system, as well as fraud and financial crime management. We believe in our Nigerian partner, Interswitch in delivering quality solutions in the Nigerian payment market,” Madden said.

According to him, ACI provides scalable technology solutions and run central infrastructure globally with the support of partners. We carry out research on new products and deliver them through our partners like Interswitch. Emerging and faster payments are currently trending and we provide the service to customers through our customers, Madden further said.

Speaking on the value that ACI and Interswitch bring as well as the benefits, Adams said: “Today banks are relying on our technology services for the support of their digital banking. The core technology which Nigerian banks use in providing payment services in Nigeria is owned by ACI and being a partner to ACI, Interswitch offers the technology solution to the banks.”