Two Arrested for Killing Policemen in Delta

Sylvester Idowu

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with killings of three policemen at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government area of Delta State last Sunday.

The suspects were apprehended between Sunday night and early hours of yesterday by detectives deployed on the trail of the killers.

Security sources told THISDAY yesterday that detectives were confident in tracking down the fleeing killers and retrieve the two AK 47 rifles carted away.

“We have arrested two persons suspected to be members of the gang that attacked and killed our policemen. Detectives are on the trail of others based on the intelligence gathered so far.

“Very soon, the remaining killers and the rifles will be recovered. There are enough evidence nailing those behind the dastardly act and we will get them soon”, he said.

Gunmen, suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had at about 3.40 am last Sunday killed three policemen at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government area of the State.

Another policeman was critically injured and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The police men were ambushed and killed while responding to a distressed call that some vigilance men were attacked by gunmen.

The three deceased policemen were identified as Eke Francis, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP); Inspector Joshua Akengbo and Corporal Perekedo Unene while Bassey Wisdom, rank yet to be identified, sustained fatal injuries and is receiving treatment.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed confirmed that two suspects had been arrested.

He also assured that more arrests would be made noting that he has deployed more undercover personnel after the killers.