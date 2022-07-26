Police Arraign Two for Raping three Minors in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 67 year old man, Saadu Alabi and AbdulGaniyu Haruna, who allegedly raped three underage students of a Community Junior Secondary School in Ilorin at several occasions.

The suspects were dragged before Magistrate O.A Idiagbon for having sexual intercourse with minors who are all twelve years old under the disguise of helping them to do invisible charm, (Afeeri).

According to the police report, the matter was reported by a member of International Federal of Women Lawyer (FIDA), Ms. Anthonia Erinfolami, who claimed that Abdulganiyu who lives in the same area with one of the victims, had carnal knowledge of her in his room on several occasions.

The Prosecutor, Mr. Abdullahi Sanni, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report, urging the magistrate to grant the prayers contained in the motion by ordering the suspects’ remand.

Counsel to the Suspects, Mr. Usman Omotosho, said that the court could only take cognisance of the matter but could not try it for lack of jurisdiction.

Magistrate Idiagbon, in his short ruling ordered the remand of the suspect in Oke Kura Custodial Centre till the August 4, 2022.