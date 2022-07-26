NNPP Calls on Buhari to Hire Mercenaries to Combat Insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately hire foreign mercenaries for six months in order to tackle the pervading security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The opposition party also admonished President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on security in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger States.

The Katsina State Chairman of the NNPP, Hon. Sani Liti, who made the calls at a press conference in Katsina, Monday said the president has failed to secure the lives and property of the citizenry.

He added that the federal government should recruit one million young Nigerians to be trained as special forces to protect and secure the country, when the mercenaries leave in six months.

From 2015 to date, he said, over 50,000 Nigerians have lost their lives to terrorists, as well as money worth trillion of naira have been lost to insurgents, who used the funds to purchase sophisticated weapons to kill innocent Nigerians.

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the 2023 presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly buying votes during their parties’ national conventions.

“The government of Nigeria shall as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security. In this respect, we are calling for the government to immediately hire mercenaries for six months to fight the rising banditry, insurgency and tribal militia.

“We call on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger States. With the state of emergency, it is expected that the governments of these states shall be suspended and their accounts closed so that all monies shall be channelled to secure the people from banditry and insurgency.

“We call on INEC to disqualify Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting the presidential election in 2023 for buying delegates during their parties’ national conventions.

“The EFCC, police and DSS should arrest them and all other actors who participated in the conventions. We believe that should anyone of these two win the election next year, the country will slide into deeper corruption,” he said.

He, therefore, warned that if the federal government refused to declare a state of emergency in the affected states, the party would ask all the state assemblies to commence the process of removal of the aforementioned governors.