Moghalu to Deliver Babcock University 2022 Convocation Lecture

President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver the Babcock University 2022 Convocation Lecture, the university has announced.

The convocation lecture, titled, “Knowledge, Vision, Passion and Innovation in the Context of Nigeria’s Development”, will take place tomorrow, July 27 2022 at the Babcock University Amphitheatre in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State at 10 am.

Moghalu was Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Boston, USA. He has also lectured at Harvard University, University of Oxford, Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, London School of Economics, and the Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He was an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford for thzzze Michaelmas Term of 2021.

As a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009-2014 he led the implementation of banking and payment system reforms including digital payments and transactions on mobile phones, the introduction of the Bank Verification Number (BVN), and the introduction of Non-Interest (Islamic) Banking.

He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), and a member of the Boards of Directors of the CBN, Securities and Exchange Commission, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), and the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia based Alliance forbFinacial Inclusion, as well as the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN.

Professor Moghalu recently served as Special Envoy of the United Nations Development Program on Post-Covid Development Finance for Africa. He previously worked in the United Nations System for 17 years in international security, nation-building, development finance and diplomatic assignments in New York, Cambodia, Croatia, Rwanda and Switzerland. He is the author of four books including the globally acclaimed Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s ‘Last Frontier’ Can Prosoer and Matter, published by Penguin Books in 2014 and assessed by the Financial Times in a book review as “the last word on the Africa Rising obsession”.

He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in International Relations at the London School of Economics, the M.A. from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, the LL.B. (Honors) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the International Certificate in Risk Management from the Institute of Risk Management in London.

Professor Moghalu holds several honors including the Nigerian National Honor of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB), Honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (Anambra State University), and the traditional title of Ifekaego of Nnewi Kingdom.

He is the Founder of the Isaac Moghalu Foundation, a charity that provides access to education for underprivileged children and youth in rural communities in Nigeria and supports educational institutions, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS) with its headquarters Washington DC. He is also a member of the Advisory Council of the London based Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) and the Advisory Board of The Business Plan for Peace, with headquarters in Oxford.