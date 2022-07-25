ACAMB Conference: Banks, OPS to Brainstorm on Collaboration for Economic Growth

Nume Ekeghe

Nigerian banks and the organised private sector (OPS) are set to address critical areas of concern and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses at Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) conference

The 1st National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the OPS, top financiers; economic experts and industry chieftains will proffer lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and the OPS.

Speaking at a pre-event media briefing in Lagos, President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) , Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa said the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be taken to tap into the nascent economic benefits through the expected synergy.

According to him, the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as think tank for the nation’s macro economic growth.

“The Organised Private Sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. Both the banking industry and the organized private sector play major roles in growing the economy. The need for the two sectors to work closely cannot be overemphasized. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference,” Bolarinwa said.

He said the conference, which holds on Wednesday, 3rd August 2023 at the conference hall of the Bankers House in Victoria Island, Lagos, will have the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the keynote speaker while Presidents of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), NACCIMA and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as major speakers.

Chief Executive and Registrar Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Dr Seye Awojobi said the main focus of the event is to bring together the main sectors for the benefit of the national economy.

He said the conference will correct any perceived misunderstandings between the two sectors have to be examined critically to proffer common grounds that would foster understanding and progress.

He added that the forthcoming ACAMB conference is expected to chart the course for effective areas of collaboration for the growth of the national economy at this challenging time.