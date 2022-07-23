One Person Killed in Boat Mishap in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A person has so far been confirmed dead in a boat mishap at Zumba in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State Saturday morning.

The passengers were said to be travelling to the popular Saturday market when the accident occured.

A source told THISDAY that the wooden boat was overloaded with mostly women, children and goods but the exact number of passengers was not known.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident saying rescue operation has already begun.

Inga said one corpse has been retrieved from the river, while one of the victims was rescued alive.

Details later…