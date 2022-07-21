My Govt Won’t Neglect Widows, Less Privileged, Oyebanji Assures

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor- elect, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, has assured that his administration would not abandon the widows and vulnerable groups but they would occupy a priority place in terms of engagements and development.

Oyebanji said that the current administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi has given adequate attention to less privileged citizens, which he would sustained for holistic governance and development of the state and its people.

He said this yesterday in reaction to the accolades showered on him by a widow, Mrs. Alice Ogundipe, in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government, during a “thank you visit” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to the council.

Mrs. Ogundipe displayed an unusual placard at the gathering for people to know how Oyebanji came to her rescue when things were tough for her family.

She said: “My story is long but I will make it brief. I’m a widow and my soldier husband died serving Nigeria. I was connected with BAO three years ago by Mrs. Omope and Uncle Akin Rotimi, two important persons who God used to put a smile on my face again.

“Despite my predicament, I was still able to send my two children – Kolade and Korede to the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, from the little I was making from my small business. Then the unexpected happened; my children’s hostel at Iworoko got burnt leaving them with nothing.

“They even lost their certificates. That was how I met Mr. Akin Rotimi, who introduced me to Madam Omope, who later took me to BAO, who was then the SSG.

“To cut the long story short, from that moment, my situation changed for the better. BAO interviewed me and saw the need to put me and my two kids on monthly allowance. Since then, every first week of the month, Hon. Oyebanji has been giving me and my children monthly allowances”

Responding, Oyebanji said: “My administration won’t joke with taking care of widows, aged, orphans and other vulnerable, so that everybody can be comfortable. That is the essence of governance.

“I would also focus on socio- economic, industrial, infrastructure and human capital development. We are going to turn around our economy and also build our human capital potentials.”