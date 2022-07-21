Group Accuses Obaseki of Non-performance

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A coalition of pressure groups in Edo State, under the umbrella of Benin Socio Cultural Organisations (BSCO), yesterday carpeted the state government for not fulfilling its numerous campaign promises.

The group also alleged that the opposition parties in the state were not living up to expectations and described the Edo State House of Assembly as rubber stamp.

However, in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser, Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, described the group as an unknown association sponsored by politicians that the governor sent out of job since the 2020 governorship election.

Osagie said: “As reputable organisations, the media should know the difference between empty allegations from a group of politicians displaced by the new brand of politics promoted by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and real criticism meant to promote good governance.

“The only thing new about these lies and those who promote them is that they have incorporated a few more recently displaced individuals who for their personal, pecuniary interests recently tried to destabilise the harmony within the PDP in Edo State but failed miserably.

“As for each and every point made in their copious allegations, they are all complete lies, which are not even intelligently told. We call on all Edo people and Nigerians to completely ignore them.”

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, yesterday, Coordinator General of the BSCO, Mr. Osaze Amas Edobor, accused the government of ceding community lands to his cronies for private uses just as he queried what has become of the Benin River Port, Industrial Park and others.

Edobor also accused the governor of not deploying monthly security votes to check the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said: “Why haven’t the Obaseki been able to conduct local government elections in the state, and why were allocations meant for local governments diverted?

“What was the governor’s intention of privatising Edo Specialist Hospital, which was built to deliver affordable healthcare services to the downtrodden and general good of Edo people?

“Why are you not willing to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into Law in spite of the persistent menace/killings by herdsmen?

“What was the N16 billion given to you by the federal government for the construction of federal roads executed by your predecessor used for by your administration?

“Why have you not implemented the EndSARS Panel Report even after you publicly promised that you will implement it to the fullest?

“Before the construction of Azura Power Plant, we were told 14-15 per cent shares were for Edo state but after the completion of the Power Plant, the entire shares were sold. Therefore, we want to know why you sold our shares, who you sold it to and where are the proceeds?

“Why are opposition parties in the state not playing their roles as alternative force by keeping the governor on his toes with constructive criticism and providing succour to Edo people?,” the group queried