  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

ASUU Strike: FG Declares NLC Solidarity Protest Illegal

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The federal government Wednesday described as illegal the planned two-day protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the university-based unions. 

NLC had announced that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 to press home the need to resolve the over five-month-old strike especially by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). 

Reacting to the issue after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, stressed that since the NLC has no dispute with government, its planned street protest is illegal.

He explained that what the Congress is doing is about interest, noting that it should insulate itself completely from politics.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.