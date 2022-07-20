ASUU Strike: FG Declares NLC Solidarity Protest Illegal

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday described as illegal the planned two-day protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the university-based unions.

NLC had announced that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 to press home the need to resolve the over five-month-old strike especially by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Reacting to the issue after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, stressed that since the NLC has no dispute with government, its planned street protest is illegal.

He explained that what the Congress is doing is about interest, noting that it should insulate itself completely from politics.

Details later…