Senate Adjourns over Member’s Demise, as Ndume Loses Father

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday suspended legislative businesses and adjourned till Wednesday in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice, at plenary.

The lawmaker, until his death, represented Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State at the House of Representatives.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, had confirmed the death.

Ise-Idehen, a 52-year-old and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, had won his party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, the father of the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, is dead.

The senator made the announcement in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said his late father, an accomplished community leader, would be buried on Tuesday (today), in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The statement read in part: “This is to regrettably announce the death of Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. He died this morning in Maiduguri.

“May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and comfort his family for this irreplaceable loss.

“The funeral prayer for the repose of the soul of late Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume is schedule to take place today by 4pm at Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume residence, Damboa road near NTA Maiduguri office.”