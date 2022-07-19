Oyo APC Chieftain, Olaosebikan, Begins Process of Strengthening Party in Oluyole Federal Constituency

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan, has commenced the move of re-engineering the party after the crisis that trailed the local government primaries in Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

Olaosebikan, who is a House of Representatives aspirant, said he had put the manipulations of the primaries behind and ready to give his all for the advancement of the party.

It was learnt that the re-engineering process which started with a special meeting with the critical stakeholders of the party, which was held at his Akobo, Ibadan residence, was aimed at securing full support of members for the party at all levels, bringing unity and cohesion to the party and returning trust and credibility to the party hierarchy.

Others objective of the meeting included halting the exodus of members from the party, bringing back members that had left and dissuading those at the verge of leaving and guaranteeing progress for the party and ultimately winning all forthcoming elections in Oluyole and Oyo State for APC.

It was gathered that Olaosebikan told the stakeholders that problems were better solved mostly from inside and by insiders, stating that he had put the issues of party primaries behind and it is high time members reunited for progress of the party in all the wards.

Olaosebikan then secured firm commitment of the attendees who were notable leaders of the party from the 10 wards of Oluyole Local Government to remain in APC and to collectively work for the re-engineering, unity and progress of the party in Oluyole and Oyo State in general.

The leaders also praised him for not just standing with the party but working for and spending on the party in spite of the injustices done to him, describing the former chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area as a selfless leader and an uncommon politician.