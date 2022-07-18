Obi Congratulates Adeleke, Urges LP Supporters to Work Harder

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for emerging victorious in last weekend’s Governorship election in Osun state.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Obi also congratulated the candidate of Labour Party Rt. Hon. Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle.

He said: “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State Gubernatorial elections.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome”.

The former Anambra state governor told Labour Party supporters nationwide not to despair as the party will soon galvanize itself to a winning machine

“The outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve not relent in our noble march to take back our country,” he said.

Obi said that much work needs to be done, adding that the party must now focus efforts on the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate through out the length and breath of the nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline , shift the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty,” Obi said.