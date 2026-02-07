Namibia, Angola, DR Congo Agree to UK Migrant Returns After Visa Penalty Threat

Sunday Ehigiator with agency report

Three African countries have agreed to take back foreign offenders and illegal migrants after the UK Home Secretary threatened them with visa penalties.

In December – following threats from Shabana Mahmood – Namibia and Angola agreed to cooperate on returns. The home secretary has now also secured cooperation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“My message is clear: if foreign governments refuse to accept the return of their citizens, then they will face consequences,” the BBC quoted her as having said following the agreement.

The UK government had previously warned it would stop granting visas to people from Angola, Namibia and the DRC if their governments did not improve co-operation on removals.

The Home Office had said that returns from the DRC, Angola and Namibia were being frustrated – with paperwork not being processed or people being required to sign their own documents – giving them an effective veto.

It had warned that the three countries faced penalties for their “unacceptably poor and obstructive returns processes”.

While setting out changes to the UK’s asylum system in November, Mahmood said visa penalties would be applied to countries that failed to co-operate with returns policies.

Penalties included an “emergency brake” on visas for countries with high asylum claims until they take back citizens in the UK illegally.

Following the agreement with the three countries, Mahmood said: “Illegal migrants and dangerous criminals will now be removed and deported back to Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“I will do what it takes to secure our order and control to our borders,” she added.