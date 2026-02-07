Gov Aliyu Launches Subsidised Fertiliser Sale for Dry Season Farming

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has flagged off the sale of subsidised fertilizer for dry season farming in Wurno Local Government Area, marking a significant step towards boosting agricultural production in the state.

According to the governor, the state government has procured 52 trucks of Urea and 50 trucks of NPK fertiliser, which will be sold at highly subsidised rates across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He stated that each LGA will receive two trucks of Urea and one truck of NPK, with Urea priced at N19,000 per bag and NPK at N18,000 per bag.

Aliyu explained that the fertiliser has been subsidised by 62 per cent for Urea and 60 per cent for NPK, making it more affordable for farmers.

He emphasised the need for transparency in the sale, citing past issues with middlemen diverting free fertilisers meant for farmers.

“We discovered that the intended beneficiaries were not fully enjoying the subsidy due to the activities of middlemen,” Aliyu said. “This informed our decision to now sell the fertiliser at highly subsidised rates to ensure transparency and direct access by genuine farmers.”

The governor warned against diversion of the fertiliser, urging security agencies to remain vigilant and arrest anyone caught diverting the commodity.

He also revealed that the state government has awarded a contract for the procurement of 250 units of MF-375 Massey Ferguson tractors at a cost of N22,125,938,207.50, as part of efforts to achieve full agricultural mechanization in the state.

Aliyu added that the state is working to revive irrigation facilities across the state to sustain agricultural production throughout the year. “Contracts have already been awarded for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Lugu Dam, and the Kware Irrigation Facility will also be renovated to support year-round farming activities,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, praised Governor Aliyu for executing people-oriented projects across the state.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Tukur Alkali, commended the governor for his unwavering support to the Ministry of Agriculture and farmers in the state.

The Chairman of Wurno Local Government Area, Abbas Isah Saddiq, thanked Aliyu for selecting Wurno as the venue for the statewide flag-off, lauding his transformative initiatives across Sokoto State, particularly in Wurno LGA.