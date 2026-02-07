Masari Replaces Uzodimma As APC Convention Committee Chair

•Ruling party pegs chairmanship form at N10m

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has replaced the Governor of Imo State and the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Central Coordination Committee.

Uzodimma, who was earlier named chairman of the committee, has now been reassigned as treasurer following a fresh reconstitution approved by the party leadership.

The National Organising Committee of the party, Sulaiman Argungu, made this known in a notice issued yesterday ahead of the party’s March 27 and 28, 2026 convention.

The notice read: “In further consultation with the leadership and national stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Central Coordination Committee for the 2026 National Convention has been reconstituted.

“Sub-committees of the Central Coordination Committee will be constituted and announced in due course.”

The ruling party also expanded the membership of the committee from 73 to 90.

In the revised list, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, was named Vice Chairman I, while Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will serve as Vice Chairman II.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was retained as Secretary of the committee.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has pegged the form for the office of the National Chairman at N10 million, while the office of the Deputy National Chairman and Secretary were pegged at N7.5 million.

Forms for other national offices are pegged N5 million, while expression of interest form for all the national offices is pegged at N100, 000.

The party said forms for the office of State Chairman would be sold at the cost of N1 million, whereas state Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary goes for N500,000.

The party said female aspirants, youth and the physically challenged are to pay for the expression of interest form, and 50 per cent for the prescribed fee of nomination form.