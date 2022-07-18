Akwa Ibom APC Crisis: Police Confirm REC’s Report on Forgery, Perjury 

Udora Orizu

The Police said it has established a case of fogery and perjury against the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Ntukekpo.

It, however, absolved the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mike Igini of any complicity in the case.

The Police investigation on the allegation of forgery and perjury has also confirmed that Mr. Augustine Ekanem was duly elected as the State Chairman of APC during the party’s recent congress.

It further stated that from the facts and available evidence in the case filed before it, a prima facie case of impersonation and forgery was

established against Ntukekpo and advised that he should be charged to court.

These were excerpts from the legal advice from the Police legal unit forwarded to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Force Criminal Investigation Department, for the prosecution of Ntukekpo over allegation of forgery and perjury.

The legal advice entitled, “Re: Case of Forgery and perjury,” sent to the DIG was signed by

the Commissioner of Police, Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja DCP Ochogwu Ogbeh.

The complainant Yusuf Sheriff Banki, had in a letter to the Police with the reference No. CB: 3514/X FHQ ABI/SEB T3 VOL. 4 209, dated 22nd June, 2022, requested for legal advice on the alleged case of forgery and perjury against Ntukekpo.

According to the advice, the petitioner in the case, Mr Yusf Sherif Banki had in a letter dated 11th January 2022, addressed to the Inspector General of Police stated that he was the Chairman of the APC, Congress Committee for Akwa Ibom State during the recently conducted nation wide Congress of the party.

It said, “That in his capacity as the Chairman, he (Banki) superintended over the Congress and submitted report with summary of result sheet to APC National

Secretariat.

“That couple of days ago, he was fumished with a Court Process by the legal

Department of his party from the Federal High court Abuja between Stephen Leo Ntukekpo (the suspect) and two others and APC & three others where his signature was forged on several documents purported to be result of Akwa Ibom State Congress.”

The report further stated that “the petitioner denied and claimed that the documents are fake and the signature contained therein are forged.”

The Police in the report said that after going through the facts, statements of parties and documents attached therein, it was observed that:

“All the Seven-Man committee gave statement to the police

and they corroborated each other that election was held, vote counted in the presence of security agencies and delegates and Mr. Augustine E. Ekanem was announced and declared winner with 1278 votes except Akeem Ayo Babalola whose statement differ from the six members of the commit, that there was no enough time to count the ballot papers one after the other as it was already late, that the chairman Hon. Yusuf Sharif Banki just announced the prepared list he has as winners of the congress elected and that he did not sign the Report as he was not happy with the Report.

“It was further observed that, Akeem Ayo Babalola in his statement to the police did not disclose who was announced or declared as the winner of the election.

“It is also observed, that records received from both Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Headquarters revealed that Augustine Ekanem is the State APC Chairman of Uyo Akwa

Ibom State.

“That the Police extended investigation to the National Chairman of APC and INEC to avail them with the certified true copy of the result sheet and documents showing the winner and the result sheet show that Augustine Ekanem is the winner.

“That Akeem Ayo Babalola who denied in his statement not to have signed the report as he was not happy with the report, documents supplied by the APC to the police shows he signed the report.”

It further submitted that, “It is also observed that the suspect uttered a copy of All Progressive Congress Summary result sheets which returned him as the winner of the election held in Akwa Ibom State purportedly signed by the Complainant and used same in support of his claim in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1635/2021 before Federal High Court Abuja wherein he is the First Plaintiff.”

On legal advice, the police report said, “From the facts and available evidence in the case file, we are of the considered opinion that a prima facie case of Impersonation and Forgery has been established against the suspect, Stephen Leo Ntukekpo and therefore advise that the suspect be charged to court accordingly.

“This is respectfully forwarded for the Deputy Inspector General of Police information and further directive please.”