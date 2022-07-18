2023: Associations of Artisans Endorse Former Minister’s Candidature for Kwara Central Senatorial District 





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the next year general elections, associations of artisans in the Kwara Central Senatorial District, Kwara State, have endorsed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate, Mr. Abdulganiyu Bolaji Abdullahi., a former minister of Youths and Sports.

The associations’ endorsement cut across the Ubadanwaki Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area and all other wards that make up the senatorial district of the state.

Receiving the canddiate during the weekend in Ilorin, the former chairman of Kwara Artisan Association (KAA), Mr. Saadu Alawaye, said that the association decided to endorse the senatorial aspiration of Abdullahi in recognition of his excellent performance, both at the state and national levels.

Alawaye said: “We are really committed to work day and night so as to ensure the electoral victory of Abdullahi during the next year’s general election in the state.”

He urged every member to of the KAA to spread the message of Omoluabi interventions in order to ensure that meaningful progress would get to the people by electing the former minister.

Also speaking at the event, Comrade Abdullahi Kayode, reiterated that the PDP has positioned itself as a friendly party to artisans.

Kayode recalled that the party has done wonderfully well for the KAA while in power, thus bringing to memory the N100 million donation by the previous administration in the state.

He said: “Omoluabi is a performer that maximally utilised the opportunities of every office he had occupied and he is also well known for saying the hard truth needed for true progress in our society.”

He also used the occasion to express the arbitrary hardship associated with doing business in the country through the bad policies of the APC ruling government.

In his remark, Abdulahi, who is the PDP’s senatorial candidate, lauded the commitment and support of the artisans towards his ambition to represent the Kwara Central Senatorial District come next election.

He said that if elected, he would bring quality representation to the senatorial that would advance the need of the artisans and other stakeholders in the senatorial district.

The former minister added: “It is audible to the deaf and visible to the blind that the APC led government, both at the state and federal levels, have unbelievably failed the country.

“Our country is desperately in need of big ideas for our collective salvation as it seems the people occupying and seeking for votes under the APC are obviously and incredibly clueless about leadership.”