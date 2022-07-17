IyalajeOodua, Princess ToyinKolade Rejoices

Princess ToyinKolade, IyalajeOodua, by all standards, is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. The beautiful woman has her hands in many pies, including oil and gas, furniture, real estate, maritime, hospitality and many others. She commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles.

Today, she is one of the top players in the business world and her exciting journey would certainly inspire anyone who wants to succeed as an entrepreneur.

She is an inspiration to many. No doubt, it takes a woman of guts like Kolade to thrive in the ever unpredictable business climate in Nigeria.

She is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious.

Last Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas celebrated her birthday.

Society Watch gathered that she celebrated her birthday at the prestigious Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja; many of her friends came to share in her joy on that day. And encomiums poured from most of the guests. It was also gathered that she displayed her sense of hospitality as the gaily guests were entertained with the best of local and intercontinental dishes with premium wines and expensive cognac.

Described as brainy, confident and intelligent, many, it was gathered, eulogized her for all her good deeds and abiding principles.

In the build-up to the ceremony, her pictures were generously used by many bloggers, with goodwill messages.

To further show her appreciation to God, She gave out food items and cash to the less privileged to mark the occasion.

When asked how she felt on the occasion, she said witnessing another year on planet earth is a rare privilege from the Creator which must be appreciated dearly.

It was also hinted that she was awarded an Ambassador of Peace by the United Nations.