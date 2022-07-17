  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

IyalajeOodua, Princess ToyinKolade Rejoices

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Princess ToyinKolade, IyalajeOodua, by all standards, is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. The beautiful woman has her hands in many pies, including oil and gas, furniture, real estate, maritime, hospitality and many others. She commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles.

Today, she is one of the top players in the business world and her exciting journey would certainly inspire anyone who wants to succeed as an entrepreneur.

She is an inspiration to many. No doubt, it takes a woman of guts like Kolade to thrive in the ever unpredictable business climate in Nigeria.

She is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious.

Last Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the  Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas celebrated her birthday.

Society Watch gathered that she celebrated her birthday at the prestigious Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja; many of her friends came to share in her joy on that day. And encomiums poured from most of the guests. It was also gathered that she displayed her sense of hospitality as the gaily guests were entertained with the best of local and intercontinental dishes with premium wines and expensive cognac.

Described as brainy, confident and intelligent, many, it was gathered, eulogized her for all her good deeds and abiding principles.

In the build-up to the ceremony, her pictures were generously used by many bloggers, with goodwill messages.

To further show her appreciation to God, She gave out food items and cash to the less privileged to mark the occasion.

When asked how she felt on the occasion, she said witnessing another year on planet earth is a rare privilege from the Creator which must be appreciated dearly.

It was also hinted that she was awarded an Ambassador of Peace by the United Nations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.