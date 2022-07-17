How Globacom Has Been Making Ojude Oba Glow for 19 Years

There is no doubt that Mike Adenuga has helped Nigeria improve on many fronts since he became a frontline businessman. He may not be as highly praised by Forbes as his peers are, but there is no debating the fact that he has the most indigenous awards of excellence for his many thoughtful projects and undertakings. And there is no undertaking that has benefitted Nigerians on account of Adenuga’s work in Globacom as the Ojude Oba.

Adenuga’s foremost brainchild, Globacom, has been in a partnership with Ojude Oba for the last two decades. Adenuga’s chief objective in this partnership is to bring recognition to his native land, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. So, as part of his contributions toward the socio-cultural advancement of the town, the Glo/Ojude Oba partnership came about.

Of course, Adenuga is not alone in his love for his hometown as expressed in the incredible footprints traceable to Ojude Oba. The Kabiyesi, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba SikiruAdetona, is another pillar upon whose shoulders this development has grown wings and flown higher than anybody expected.

For this year’s Glo/Ojude Oba cooperation, Adenuga will be supporting the Awujale to help fund the Ijebu Development Initiative on Poverty Reduction. The underlying objective of this partnership is to give the people of Ijebu-Ode an easier shot at a good life, especially in helping them grow financially free and capable of securing a sustainable future for themselves.

The 2022 Glo/Ojude Oba partnership started on June 8, 2022, with a roadshow to promote the products and services of the telecom. That is already done and dusted, but Adenuga’s team is preparing to host the final celebration that will be held at the Royal Banquet Hall of the Awujale Palace after the celebration at the Ojude Oba Pavilion. During that celebration, there will be an international musical fiesta, with acts like Teni and Obesere to spur the youths.

All in all, the partnership has been ongoing for 19 years, and Adenuga’s Globacom has greatly helped to colour the celebrations.