Vines Realty Makes Nancy Isime Brand Ambassador

Mary Nnah

One of the fastest-growing Real Estate companies in Nigeria, Vines Realty has unveiled actress and on-air TV personality, Nancy Isime as its brand ambassador.

Nancy is currently one of the most successful, fast-rising, and award-winning presenters/actors in Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing of the endorsement deal in Lagos, Managing Director David Obaraifo Udoh said Vines Realty is a first-choice property company that loves injecting new ideas and creating a win, win business relationships with her customers, adding, “When people buy property from us they are sure of the best facilities and environment”.

Speaking on the choice of Isime as a brand ambassador, he said, “Nancy Isime fits into the kind of brand ambassador whom we want to represent our company on the national, Pan-African, and the global scale of things.”

He said further that the brand Nancy Isime stands for hardworking, genuineness, originality, perseverance, integrity, trust, and service and these also are what our brand stands for and these are some of the reasons Vines Realty as a brand key into so much with her.

“By popular demand, we were able to deduce that Nancy Isime is a role model worth emulating, and she is highly respected and valued by our clientele who we consider our family because her values and principles align with what we at Vines Realty stand for.”

“Today, we are happy and proud to celebrate the formal partnership between Vines Realty and Nancy Isime as only the beginning of greater things for both parties to the greater benefit of our customers”, Udoh added.

Vines Realty, a subsidiary of Vines Realty Afrique Limited is a real estate company that is the first choice in the property industry.

Founded by David Obaraifo Udoh, a Business Consultant; conversant in wealth management advisory, strategy, real estate, mentorship, public speaking, and humanitarian with over 11 years of experience.

Other board members of Vine Realty include Barrister Nnenna Agwu, Ayodeji Peter Falope, and Adebayo Bose.

A member of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) community, Vinese Realty provides services such as property marketing, property consultancy, land sale, humanitarian services, property development, and land survey.

The company’s mission is to be the number one real estate company in tropical Africa and support the government to ensure equitable housing for all through its value-driven systems.