Obaseki Faction of Edo PDP Conducts Bye-election for House of Reps, State Assembly

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday conducted a bye-election to select new candidates to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal House of Representatives and State Assembly elections respectively.

The election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of the lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Jude Ise-Idehen, who had earlier won the party’s factional ticket.

A former member representing Ikpoba Okha Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo, who had resigned the position to contest the position, polled 54 votes to win.

He defeated Mr. Osagie Osifo and two others including Mr. Nosa Adams and Sino Osawaru.

But reacting swiftly, Adams said he never contested the bye-election with Okhuorobo and Osifo as alleged, adding the he is already a candidate for the House of Representatives for 2023 by virtue of his name being published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) via court order in favour of the Chief Dan Orbih-led faction.

Also in his reaction, Henry Okhuarobo, thanked the PDP family for the opportunity to serve, praying for the eternal repose of the soul of late Jude Ise-Idehen.He said: “We must appreciate Almighty God who made this possible and at the same time, pray that the soul of the gentleman who initially won the party ticket rests in peace.

“I thank God for the opportunity that I have been offered by my constituents in Egor and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state to represent them at the National Assembly, especially the PDP family.”

“I am indeed grateful for the opportunity and I will put the interest of Edo people first at all times. I will do my absolute best to ensure that the fortunes of Edo are improved,” Okhuarobo pledged.

Similarly, Nicholas Asonsere, was said to have won the PDP ticket for the state House of Assembly with 28 votes to defeat Richard Egharevba and Esosa Ogbeifun.