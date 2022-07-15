Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club Provides Clean Water to Community

Mary Nnah

The Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, District 404B2 Nigeria has recently installed three boreholes with 5,000-litre storage tanks each at three different points in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos to ensure that the community has access to safe water and hygiene.

These projects were part of the activities that rounded off the just concluded calendar year for the Club’s President, Lion Olamide Owoyomi.

Speaking during the unveiling of the projects, the Club’s President, Lion Olamide Owoyomi, explained that the club sunk the boreholes to address community concerns about water scarcity and a lack of access to safe drinking water.

Owoyomi clarified further that Agidingbi Grammar School, Agidingbi Town Hall, and 18 Abiodun Sobajo Street all have boreholes that were dug by the club.

He said the club did a need assessment within the community, where the club is located, and discovered that they lack access to safe water and to help them avoid the stress of purchasing water, the club chose to drill these boreholes for them.

The Principal of Agidingbi Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Faronbi Adenike expressed gratitude to the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, noting, “I must commend the Lions Club International, they came to Agidingbi to start the project, and I give God all the Glory that the project is completed and it been delivered for the use of the children in the school.

“On behalf of the children, I appreciate the Lions Club, because water is life and they have given life to the children. I say a very big thank you to the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club,” she added.

The District Governor, Lion Oshnuga Kayode Isiaq, advised that everybody should join hands to make the communities better in all areas of human existence.

“Government cannot meet all the needs of the people, so we hold it a responsibility not only to ourselves but to our various communities.

You don’t need to be super-rich to be able to touch lives and give back to your community”, he added.