Former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Dies at 82

A former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abayomi Kinyomi, is dead. He died yesterday at the age of 82.

Rt. Hon Kinyomi, was Speaker of the State Assembly from January, 1992 to November 1993 during the tenure of the late Sir Micheal Otedola.

The news of his death was broken by former Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Comrade Ayodele Adewale, who claimed that  Kinyomi reportedly died at a private hospital in Festac town after a brief illness.

The former lawmaker   would be buried  today  accordance with Islamic rites.

Comrade Ayodele, who disclosed  the demise of  Kinyomi on his WhatsApp page had said:”With a sense of deep loss, I would like to inform the general public of the passing away of Rt. Hon. Abayomi Kinyomi, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly under the administration of Sir Michael Otedola, the former Executive Governor of Lagos State from January 1992 to November 1993.

“Rt. Hon. Abayomi Kinyomi passed on this morning at a hospital in Festac Town after a brief illness. I was privileged to visit him in hospital a day before his death. We had a lively discussion and he was of sound mind; I was surprised to hear that he later passed on. 

He is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.”

