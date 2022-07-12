Major CHOGM22 Highlights as Rwanda Assumes Helm of the Commonwealth

Chukwura Maureen



The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM22) was concluded on 25th June, following six days of extensive dialogue, including four forums and special side events.

The event saw the participation of 53 out of the 54 family of nations at Head of State and Government level or senior representatives. To be underscored, H.E President Muhammadu Buhari led an all-important delegation from government, corporate and civil society leaders, who attended.

In line with the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,” the Heads of Governments deliberated on a wide range of subjects to address emerging global challenges in these areas: Governance, Human Rights and the Rule of Law; Sustainability relating to the Economy and the Environment; Health; Youth; and Technology and Innovation.

Major outcomes from the Summit include:

Adoption of the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter

This Charter commits all 54 member countries to safeguard global land resources while taking coordinated action on climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable land management. It stems from the realization that the sustainable use of land resources is essential for the attainment of growth and can contribute substantially to climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience, including through the promotion of sustainable forest and oceans management, and the protection of other terrestrial, coastal and marine ecosystems.

Kenya and Eswatini Named Champions of the Action Groups on Geothermal Energy and Literacy

Both countries will lead in forming voluntary coalitions of member states willing to work together to develop this opportunity and to contribute to the global transition to low carbon forms of energy. The initiative is Commonwealth’s flagship for accelerating the global energy transition.

Renewed Commitment to End Malaria and NTDs by 2030 and Mobilization of Over US$ 4 billion in New Funding

At the Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit (NTDs), a side event of the CHOGM22, the leaders committed to work towards ending the malaria epidemic by 2030, in line with global, regional, and national commitments. They also pledged over US$ 4 billion in new funding, and pharmaceutical companies donated 18 billion tablets.

Commitment to Continued Efforts in Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination

The Meeting resolved to continue to take steps to ensure that by 2025, girls in the Commonwealth will have access to vaccination against human papillomavirus infection by the age of 13 in accordance with country contexts.

Endorsement of the Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform

This declaration seeks to secure the prohibition and elimination of all forms of child labor, including the recruitment and use of child soldiers, by 2025.

Adoption of the Commonwealth Declaration on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

In this declaration, the leaders recognized that gender equality is fundamental to full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and committed to promoting women’s economic empowerment.

Formation of the Commonwealth Alliance for Quality Youth Leadership

The establishment of the Commonwealth Alliance for Quality Youth Leadership follows the signing of an agreement between the Commonwealth Secretariat and some of the world’s largest youth organizations on skill-building for young people. This partnership will see more than 250 million young people benefit from leadership and life skills.

Admission of Two New Members Gabon and Togo into the Commonwealth

The Meeting approved the admission of Gabon and Togo as its 55th and 56th Members. These two add to the list of member countries with no colonial ties with Britain.

Reelection of Incumbent Secretary-General

The Heads of Government re-elected Baroness Patricia Scotland as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. She will thus serve for a further two years to complete the balance of her period in office, as her first term was supposed to span four (4) years but stretched to 6 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samoa to Host Next CHOGM

Samoa was confirmed as the next host for the CHOGM in 2024. It will be the first Pacific member country to host the event.

Also important is the pronouncement by the Leaders of the need for more ambitious action to boost intra-Commonwealth trade to US$ 2 trillion by 2030.

As the CHOGM22 Host, Rwanda has assumed the Chair-in-Office of the organization for the next two years. In that capacity, it will be steering the implementation of agreed-upon decisions. Along that, H.E President Paul Kagame commits to work towards the strengthening of partnerships within the Commonwealth for the benefit of all its citizens.

In conclusion, the Summit was seen by the participants and global observers as a considerable success.

Chukwura Maureen is Communications and Research Officer of the Rwanda High Commission in Nigeria