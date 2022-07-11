GLG Communications, Others Engage Private, Public Sectors’ Leaders on LeadershiP

Sunday Okobi

Leading public relations and reputation management firm, GLG Communications has partnered the Brian Reuben organisation, other groups, and eminent personalities to engage private and public sectors’ leaders with a keen interest in leadership and management proficiency.

Leadership conversations took centre stage recently when, the organisations hosted the 2022 edition of the Leadership Agenda Summit in Lagos and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The summit, held in Dubai, and Lagos, according to the organisers, “was designed to help attendees engage a community of private and public sector leaders with a keen interest in leadership and management proficiency.”

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, said the agency partnered in the Leadership Agenda Summit “because it allows leaders and emerging leaders to explore innovation, change, and transformation within their spheres of influence.

Ogbe added: “GLG Communications aims to be at the forefront of critical conversations that would move our country and continent forward. We understand that the role of a business is not just to make a profit but to impact the people in the environment it operates.”

Ogbe shared how leaders can make changes in the leadership sector in a roundtable discussion on the shifts reshaping the world, adding that creating policies is the most impactful way to bring lasting change.

Delivering a keynote address on the summit’s theme: “A Brand New World,” the convener of the summit and CEO, Africa Economic Summit Group, United Kingdom, Dr. Brian Reuben, highlighted the need for changes in the leadership system just as the world is changing.

According to Reuben, “The world is changing, and these changes shaping the world are the consequences of decisions made by people.”

Speaking on the need for leaders across sectors to champion these changes, the Africa Economic Summit Group, UK, boss added: “We must not forget that the responsibility lies on us to make the change.”

Lead Partner at Detail Commercial Solicitors and Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section of Business Law, Ayuli Jemide, remarked on the implications of significant trends and global shifts reshaping “the world we live in for governments, multilateral organisations, and civil societies.”

In her remark, Founder and Managing Consultant, Midridge International, Abiola Adediran, emphasised the need for leaders to create inclusivity in their organisations. She said: “Being a leader, you have to ensure you build the habit of including and harnessing your team’s contribution and displaying empathy.”