  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

FEC Felicitates With  Muslims at Eid-El-Kabir, Calls for Peaceful Co-existence 

Latest | 8 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration. 

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, FEC urged all adherents of the Islamic faith to use the opportunity to continue to reflect on its lessons which include love, obedience , sacrifice and compassion among others. 

FEC also implored believers to continue to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence for stability in order to enhance growth and development in all sectors of the nation’s economy. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.