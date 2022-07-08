Monkeypox Outbreak Confirmed in NasarawaIgbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State has recorded six confirmed cases of monkey pox disease in two local government areas of the state since the outbreak of the disease in the country.



However, the state explained that all the six persons affected by the monkeypox disease have recovered from it with no death recorded.



The State Commissioner for Health, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya, confirmed the outbreak of the disease in Nasarawa State at a press conference yesterday in Lafia.

The Commissioner gave a breakdown that four cases were confirmed in Lafia and the two other cases in Keffi Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Consequently, the Health Commissioner said an Emergency Operational Centre (EOC) for the monkey pox have been activated and an Incident Manager have also been appointed in that order.



Yahaya, therefore, explained that the EOC has put in place all relevant strategies in the fight against the monkey pox in the state.



He said: “Healthcare workers have been sensitised on the occurrence of this disease, trainings have been conducted, drugs and essential commodities for the treatment of the disease has also been procured.

“It is noteworthy, that the disease can be transmitted through direct contact with Infectious rash, scabs or body fluids of infected persons.”