Buhari Presides over National Security Council Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, was not made public but THISDAY gathered that the recent terrorist attacks on the Correctional Centre at Kuje and the advance convoy of the president in Katsina, may be a major security issue to be discussed.

The meeting is expected to review the security situation in the country and chart a way forward as the nation prepares for the general election in February 2023.

Those attending the crucial meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the three service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Baba.

Details later…

