Elumelu Expresses Confidence on Young African Entrepreneurs

Ebere Nwoji

Founder and Chairman of Heirs holdings, parent company for Heirs Insurance and Heirs life Insurance, Tony Elumelu has said that young African entrepreneurs were capable of transforming Africa economically.

He expressed this belief at the official launch of the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund sponsored by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Insurance in Lagos recently for journalists and young artists.

The fund was launched by the Africa No Filter, a donor collaborative work to transform stereotypical narratives of Africa.

Speaking on the fund, Elumelu expressed his belief in the potential of young African entrepreneurs to transform Africa.

“This initiative aligns with our belief and extends the work that we do at the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Empowering young creative entrepreneurs and the creative sector provides a channel for us to project Africa’s positives globally. We need their voices to tell our often less-told stories of triumph, resilience, hard work and innovation,” he said.

Speaking on the fund, Managing Director Heirs Insurance, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, said the project was purposely named after Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Hiers Holdings, African business leader and philanthropist.

She said Hiers Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance were the insurance subsidiaries of the pan-African investment group, Heirs Holdings.

Also speaking, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, said that the insurer was pleased to support the initiative because it directly impacted lives of young African creative.

Executive Director at Africa No Filter, Mr Moky Makura, said that the partnership was significant because it was the first African funding to be received by the organisation towards the fight for narrative change.

Investment One woos Nigerians on Cross-border Investment

Investment One Financial Services Limited (Investment One), a leading financial services group in Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to make investments beyond the shores of the country and earn in foreign currency.

According to the firm, in today’s globalised world, cross-border investment has become necessary for Nigerians to generate revenue across borders through foreign currency.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Investment One, Nicholas Nyamali, said as the company is planning to hold a webinar on July 9th by 12 noon that will share more light on cross-border investment.

Nyamali, stressed that the event will be insightful to assist both organisations and individuals to determine where to invest and the benefits of making such investments.