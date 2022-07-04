NPFL: LMC Confirms Relegation of MFM FC, Plateau Utd Secure Continental Ticket as Runners-up

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The League Management Company (LMC), last night confirmed Mountain of Fire Ministry Football Club, (MFM FC) as first team to be relegated from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/2022 season.

In a tweet on the league body’s @LMCNPFL handle on Twitter last night, LMC confirmed the church team’s exit from the Nigerian topflight.

MFM FC have remained at the bottom of the NPFL log for the better part of the season.

After conceding another home defeat to Niger Tornadoes at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday afternoon, MFM FC could only boast of paltry 36 points from 36 matches. Even if they win the two remaining matches, they can only end up with 42 points leaving them at the bottom of the 20-team Nigerian topflight.

With Rivers United already declared champions since penultimate weekend, Plateau United were yesterday confirmed runners up following their 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars. The Jos team now have 64 matches from 36 matches.

The third spot remains a fierce battle between Remo Stars (56 points), Kwara United (55 points) and Enugu Rangers on 53 points.

Apart from already relegated MFM FC, the battle to stay alive in the NPFL is now between Shooting Stars(45), Kano Pillars (45), Heartland (44) and Dakkada on 43 points.

In some of the matches decided yesterday, Rivers United Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, was full of praises for his opponents Kano Pillars as well as his wards after his side defeated the Sai Masu Gida 1-0 to reach a record 74 points in Nigeria’s top flight.

The Pride of Rivers were confirmed as champions penultimate weekend in spite of a loss to Nasarawa United but they never let their guards down despite Pillars’ stiff resistance in the Match-day 36 game decided at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The win means that Rivers United surpass their previous record created in 2011 (as Dolphins) also with Eguma the head coach.

Elsewhere yesterday, Remo Stars secured an important 1-0 win over Enyimba in Ikenne to keep their hopes of finishing the season with a continental ticket (CAF Confederation Cup).

Remo Stars had gone five games without a win against the People’s Elephant in previous NPFL encountersbefore Sunday’s win. Sikiru Alimi’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for the Sky Blue side.

RESULTS

Kwara Utd 3-0 Nasarawa

MFM FC 1-2 N’Tornadoes

Plateau Utd 2-1 Lobi

Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 1-0 K’Pillars

Wikki 2-0 Akwa Utd