Firm Seeks N11bn for Cattle Value Chain project 

Juliet Akoje

Covener, Greenlands Integrated Agribusinesses Group, Ayobami Aremu has said that the consultation firm is currently processing a financing of about N11billion for the ground breaking alliance in the cattle value chain project in Nigeria.

He made this known in Abuja yesterday at the official signing of Memorandum of understanding between National Association of Cattle Dealers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria and the Comprehensive Agric Limited in a deal put together by Greenlands Agribusinesses Limited which is financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited.

Aremu while briefing the press stated that Nigeria has been in a dark space when it comes to cattle. We do agribusiness all value chains. I founded Greenland consults as one of the Greenland groups about nine years ago after I returned from the UK.

“What propelled my return was to ensure that what we see done over there is replicated here. It’s in the advanced state. The feedlot has been set up in Kogi and Niger, cattle rearers are already supplying cattle to him. They are going to be doing one thousand cattle heads per week and then later move to forty thousand in the future” He said.

Also at the event is the representative of Sun Trust Bank, Dr. Detoun Abbi – Olaniyan who stated that “we’ll bring in everything it takes to deliver it. The reason is not far-fetched — there is demand. There’s demand to eat healthy meat, not just meat. There’s demand for other value chain in cattle.”

“We’re going back to the field to do an enumeration of each cattle reared, how many cattle they have, how many cattle we need to take off with, and then we’ll now begin to put numbers. What usually happens is that you’ll put numbers, go to the field, and then find out it’s not working and the project becomes stagnant. But in this case we’re taking it one step at a time to get to that place where if we put a figure of, say, N10bn to it, it’ll be more than enough.”