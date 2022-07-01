Soldiers Move into Shiroro LG to Dislodge Bloodthirsty Terrorists, 22 Persons Killed

* Four Chinese kidnapped

*Dogo Gide said to be behind attack

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Soldiers in about 10 trucks have moved into Shiroro local government area of Niger state purposely to dislodge terrorists who wreaked havoc in Ajata Aboki village on Wednesday during which not less than 22 people including mobile policemen and soldiers were killed.

There was however conflicting figures on the number of people killed by the marauding terrorists believed to be over 250 and from the dreaded terrorist gang leader, Dogo Gide.



THISDAY was told by reliable sources that not less than four corpses of mobile policemen were deposited at the Minna General hospital mortuary on Wednesday night.

However, sources at the IBB specialist hospital informed THISDAY that more corpses were brought to the hospital thereafter.

A doctor at the emergency unit of the hospital confirmed to THISDAY that 20 corpses were deposited in the morgue while about five others injured were on admission.



Relatives of some of those affected who witnessed the scene said the number of those brought in were more than 30. A source also said a senior military officer was among those injured who were admitted.



The doctor when confronted with this figure retorted that “in this type of case there are always conflicting figures.”

The mortuary attendant carrying out the embalmment declined to give the number of people in the morgue and instead asked THISDAY to go and verify at the army barracks.



One local vigilante who was initially was admitted at the IBB specialist hospital it was gathered was referred to the Federal Medical Centre Bida because of the seriousness of his case. He was said to have been shot in the upper trunk which the Minna based facility cannot handle

THISDAY observed that the corpses were being embalmed under the watchful eyes of soldiers who also cordoned off part of the facility.



It was gathered that the heavily armed terrorist numbering over 250, that carried out the attack arrived the village at about 3pm armed with sniffer guns and AK 47 rifles on Wednesday.

The first casualty recorded was that of a male villager who was asked to direct them to the mining site but refused, “he was shot dead at close range,” the source said.



The incident reportedly instilled fears in other villagers who agreed to lead the gunmen to the mining site after which they (terrorists) encircled the place started shooting sporadically and in the process kidnapped four Chinese and other locals.



The gunmen ransacked the entire offices and residences of the miners before leaving the place.

Niger State government through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.



The statement read: “Niger State Government wishes to confirm that on 29/6/2022 at about 1600hrs, based on a distress call received that armed bandits/terrorists invaded a mining surey to located at Ajata Aboki village via Erena Ward of Shiroro LGA and a joint security team were mobilised to the scene in response to the distress call.



“Consequently, the joint security team engaged the terrorists and there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides.

“However, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.



“Security forces mobilised reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralised and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

“While the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.



“The state government acknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the state towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.”