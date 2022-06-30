Sanwo-Olu Unveils Digitised Container Classrooms

•Rewards 13 teachers with SUVs

Segun James



Lagos State Government has unveiled a set of technology-driven modular learning spaces, introducing an innovation to the design of a modern classroom.

This was as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented 13 teachers with SUV cars for their commitment to the teaching profession.

The governor yesterday inaugurated a nine-classroom block built to replace decrepit concrete structures in Vetland Junior Grammar School, a government-owned model college in Agege Local Government Area.

The interactive modular classrooms, according to him, were improvised using standardised reusable freight compartments, known as containers.

Each of the classroom compartments were adequately insulated to give comfort and create a conducive ambiance for hybrid learning for children in the public secondary school.

The project was completed with three laboratories and four staff rooms – all made from containers. It is also made up of recreational facilities, including a five-a-side football pitch, and a multi-purpose-built court, which can be used for a variety of games, such as volleyball, long tennis, badminton, and basketball.

The classrooms and their ancillary facilities have their dedicated energy source, off the grid; they are powered by solar panels, which guarantee a constant power supply to enable teaching and learning.

The entire project was conceived and delivered by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) set up in 2019, by the Governor to implement interventions designed to improve access to basic education.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, at another event held at Alausa, rewarded 13 outstanding teachers selected across the six education districts in Lagos.

The teachers were presented with brand-new vehicles for their passion and deployment of modern techniques to teach pupils.

The recipients were part of the finalists nominated for the Year 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award by the Screening Committee led by the chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs. Lai Koiki.

Unveiling the school project, the Governor said the IT-enabled modular interactive classrooms would make a lasting impact in the state’s effort to make basic education accessible.

Aside from equipping the classrooms with interactive touch-screens, Sanwo-Olu said the pupils would be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.

He said: “This is the future leaning in public basic education in Nigeria and Africa. The development of containerised modular classrooms is a welcome milestone on our journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in Lagos.”

“Our goal, as a government, is to build learning spaces of the future, thereby bequeathing public schools that are driven by cutting-edge technology and that can compete favourably with the best schools anywhere in the world.”

Sanwo-Olu congratulated all the 620 pupils who were beneficiaries of the state-of-the-art school. He said the children in public schools deserved the best quality of education to prepare them as part of a solution provider in the 21st century.

Having provided the modern facilities for their learning, the Governor charged the pupils to take full advantage of the opportunity to excel in their studies to justify the intervention.

The upgrade of the model college, Sanwo-Olu said, was part of the strategic interventions initiated in the public school system, which have led to the rehabilitation and modernisation of over 200 public schools.

Recipients of the brand-new vehicles were Adenike Ojo (Junior Secondary School – Administrator); Folasade Oyedeji (Junior Secondary School- teacher); Oluseyi Amoo (Junior Secondary School – teacher); Olubukola Dosumu (Junior Secondary School – teacher); Olusegun Muftau (Primary School – administrator), and Fauziyat Adegeye (Primary School – teacher).

Others were Michael Ayoola (Primary School- teacher), Omolayo Fadayomi (Primary School – teacher), Bolanle Alamu (Senior Secondary School- administrator), Adeola Adefemi (Senior Secondary School teacher), Soji Megbowon (Senior Secondary School teacher), Yahya Adesokan (Senior Secondary School teacher), and Lukman Agbabiaka (Special Education Needs teacher).