Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary Loses Mother

The Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr, Nathaniel Ikyur, has announced the passing of his mother, late Mama Rachael Mbawuhen Ikyur.

Mama Mbawuhen died on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. A press release on the itinerary for the funeral indicates that Christian wake-keep will take place on Friday July 1, 2022. On Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 the remains of Mama Mbawuhen will be laid to rest at 8.am according to Christian rites at Tse-Atoh, kilometer 37, Makurdi-Gboko Road, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

She is survived by five children, grandchildren, 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren among them is Nathaniel Ikyur, the CPS to Governor Ortom.