  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary Loses Mother

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr, Nathaniel Ikyur, has announced the passing of his mother, late Mama Rachael Mbawuhen Ikyur.

Mama Mbawuhen died on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. A press release on the itinerary for the funeral indicates that Christian wake-keep will take place on Friday July 1, 2022. On Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 the remains of Mama Mbawuhen will be laid to rest at 8.am according to Christian rites at Tse-Atoh, kilometer 37, Makurdi-Gboko Road, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

She is survived by five children,  grandchildren, 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren among them is Nathaniel Ikyur, the CPS to Governor Ortom.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.