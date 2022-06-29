Pan-Atlantic University Turns 20, Seeks Partnership with Industries

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) Lagos, Prof. Enase Okonedo, has called for partnership between the institution and industries for research and more sustainable practices.

“We hope to partner industries on research about ways to include more sustainable practices in their management of things and the use of resources, in the way they recycled things and in the use of how they power their gas,” said Okonedo during a media parley to​ commemorate the institution’s 20th anniversary.​

She added, “For such a project, we welcome partners that can come to brainstorm and discuss so as to bring about sustainable business practices in organisations in Nigeria.”​

The VC explained that the university evolved into an institution with just one school but now has six main units and a museum, adding that it has a strong Christian identity.

“What Pan-Atlantic University shares as an institution are not only common to Christianity but other religions. The university has a strong pluralism and aims to approach the education for students in freedom and with freedom,” Okonedo noted.

The Director of Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Dr. Peter Bamkole, noted that “ethics is a course taught across all EDC programmes and instilled into the minds of business owners.”​

He also mentioned the school’s plans to open an innovation hub on campus, “where businesses or individuals can bring real-life business ideas and issues for students and researchers to work on and solve.”

The Dean of the School of Science and Technology (SST), Dr. Darlington Agholor, emphasised the university’s development and how PAU’s mission to build competent professionals ties in with its aim.