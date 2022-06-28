Unremitted Deductions: Ogun Workers Embark on Indefinite Strike

James Sowole

The Organised Labour in Ogun State yesterday declared an indefinite strike over the alleged refusal of the state government to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions and the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state.

The strike, according to Labour, followed the expiration of the ultimatum issued by the workers to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over his government inability to pay 21 months deductions, nonpayment of eight years statutory leave allowances and breach of the state Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) among other demands.

The leadership of the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), declared the strike while addressing workers at the arcade ground at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The strike, which will take effect from 12 a.m. on Tuesday, would affect ministries, agencies, hospitals and public schools.

The workers, who were singing solidarity songs against the state government, berated Abiodun for failing to honour the agreement contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2020.

Declaring the strike, the state Chairman of NLC, Emmanuel Bankole, said the strike became imperative following several failed attempts to meet the governor over their plights, saying the government has failed to respond to over seven letters written to it on the issue.

Bankole, who was flanked by the state Chairman of TUC, Akeem Lasisi, and the Chairman of JNC, Isa Olude, directed all the workers in the employ of the state government to stay away from work.

According to him, the strike, which will take effect from 12 a.m. Tuesday (today), will be a total and indefinite strike, declaring that there is no going back until their demands are met by the governor.

Bankole said: “We are here today to take our destiny in our own hands. The leadership is ready. We must start a new beginning, we must tell them (government) that we are workers and not slaves. The time is now; a stop must be put to this.

“Our future and the future of the workers of Ogun State is in great jeopardy. Governance is a serious business and whoever that is not ready for it, I think it is time we tell such person to go home.

“Having given them enough time but they are so busy to attend to us, maybe if we go home for some time, they will have time to attend to our matter. There is no going back. We have given them so long rope to draw.

“It is my opinion and my conviction that Ogun State workers are saying that we should embark on a full blown strike.

“We are embarking on an indefinite strike from 12mid night, so let all the workers stay back at home. The implication is that nobody is expected at work tomorrow.

“Anyone who reports for duty tomorrow (Tuesday) is a traitor and it has never been well with a traitor.”