FG Advances Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port Project, Convenes Stakeholders for Report Validation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





In a strategic step to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime and logistics infrastructure, the federal government through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has convened a high-level Stakeholders’ meeting for the collaborative review and validation of consultancy reports on the proposed Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, noted that the maritime sector remains a strategic component of Nigeria’s economy and a major gateway for international trade and industrial productivity.

Oyetola speaking at the event held at Green Legacy Resort, Abeokuta, Ogun State acknowledged that maximizing this potential requires sustained reforms and evidence-based planning, which informed the Ministry’s decision to commission the consultancy.

Oyetola, in a statement Wednesday in Abuja by the Ministry’s Director, Information/Public Relation, Anastasia Ogbonna, stressed the gathering was not merely a presentation exercise but a genuine collaborative validation process designed to enrich the technical reports with the practical, institutional knowledge of operators within the sector.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, the Minister highlighted that through the inclusive platform, Stakeholders were scrutinizing the consultancy findings to identify potential implementation risks and ensure that recommendations are practical, actionable, and consistent with existing legal and policy frameworks.

“By harmonizing the perspectives of all key institutions, we aim to foster a shared understanding of the project’s strategic direction,” Oyetola said.

He added that such active engagement enhances transparency and builds the collective ownership necessary for successful adoption and effective implementation of the Inland Dry Port project.

Acknowledging, Ogun State’s pivotal position in Nigeria’s logistics corridor, Oyetola appreciated the Ogun State Government for its robust cooperation, particularly the generous handover of the project land to the federal government.

He announced that the consultancy services are scheduled for completion within a twelve-months timeline, calling for close synergy among the ministry, its maritime agencies, and the consulting team.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to maintaining a collaborative environment where ideas are freely shared, stating that the successful validation of the reports reflects a shared resolve to build a more efficient, modern, and globally competitive maritime industry, describing the initiative as a cornerstone of the Ministry’s efforts to drive Nigeria’s economic growth through a vibrant blue economy.

Speaking on behalf of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, reiterated the state’s strong commitment to attracting shipping logistics and related industries, describing the project as a key component of its vision to position Ogun as a major industrial and logistics hub in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director of Maritime Services Mr. Meshack Adeola Oyinloye, stated the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port project aligns with key national policies, including the National Transport Policy, the Nigerian Ports Masterplan, and the objectives of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. He noted its critical role in port decongestion, trade facilitation, and Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The event brought together representatives of the Ogun State Government, Dewlands International Company Limited (the Consultants), the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and other key maritime Stakeholders to ensure the project aligns with operational realities and national economic objectives.