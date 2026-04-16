Lagos State Hands Over Obalende Park to MTN for Redevelopment

• As Tokunbo Wahab inspects drainage projects in Elegbata, System 1

Sunday Ehigiator





The Lagos State Government has officially handed over Obalende Park to MTN Nigeria for redevelopment and beautification, as part of efforts to transform public spaces and tackle environmental challenges.

Speaking after the handover yesterday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the initiative is aimed at converting underutilised spaces into functional and environmentally sustainable assets.

He disclosed that MTN Nigeria, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has adopted the park and will redesign it into a modern facility, while also maintaining the Macgregor Canal before, during, and after the project.

“We are here today to formally hand over the space. The essence is to clean, make it conducive and transform it into an environmentally sustainable space,” Wahab said.

According to him, the state government and MTN had engaged transport workers operating within the park, assuring them that the redevelopment would not lead to displacement.

He outlined key features of the proposed design to include an organised motor garage, 60 public toilets, sleeping bays, and electric vehicle charging points, adding that the project is expected to be completed within 21 weeks.

Wahab noted that beyond improving aesthetics, the redevelopment would enhance security and eliminate criminal activities in the area.

“It will not only make the space habitable and attractive, it will also rid the environment of hoodlums terrorising residents,” he added.

As part of ongoing flood mitigation efforts, the commissioner also inspected drainage clearing works on George Street in Elegbata, following recent flooding in the Apongbon axis.

He explained that heavy rainfall had exposed drainage blockages exacerbated by ongoing construction in the area, prompting immediate government intervention to restore water flow into the lagoon.

“Few weeks ago, there was a heavy rainfall and we noticed that Apongbon was flooded due to ongoing construction causing unintended consequences. We have moved in to clean the drainages and allow free flow of water,” Wahab said.

The inspection team also visited the ongoing channelisation of System 1 at Odo Iya Alaro, in response to complaints of flooding from residents of Soluyi in Gbagada.

Wahab described System 1 as a critical drainage infrastructure established in 1974, noting that it serves as the largest primary channel responsible for deflooding major parts of the Lagos mainland, including Ogudu, Mende, Ojota, Ifako, Gbagada, and Maryland.

He, however, lamented encroachment along the channel, which has narrowed its capacity, stressing the need for expansion.

“As a coastal state, we must face our reality. System 1 is very critical, but people have encroached and narrowed the channel. We have to open it up and expand it,” he said.

He further explained that the drainage system has multiple alignments converging around Maryland, playing a vital role in flood control across the metropolis.

The commissioner was accompanied on the inspection by the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, and top officials from relevant agencies, including LASPARK, LAWMA, LASWMO, LASWARCO, and the KAI Corps.