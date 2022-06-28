‘Glamour Girls’ Climbs to Top 5 on Netflix Global Charts 

By Vanessa Obioha

Despite the mixed reviews that have greeted the Play Network Studios remake of the classic Nollywood film ‘Glamour Girls’, the film continues to climb the charts.

On a new chart published on the Flixpatrol website June 28, ‘Glamour Girls’ occupies the No. 5 position on the Top Movies on Netflix in the world today. This makes it the first Nollywood film which is a Netflix original to achieve the feat.

Since its release, the film has retained its position as the No.1 film in Nigeria, reaching the Top 10 spot in 20 other countries worldwide including the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa, Kenya, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar, Belgium, Panama and Nicaragua among others in the two days that followed.

An original story produced by the Play Network Studios in the exploration of their lifetime rights to the intellectual property, the film boasts 90 per cent of the entire production female-led and facilitated including the director and writer.

Executive Producer Charles Okpaleke, popularly known as Charles of Play in a social media post, stated the importance of exploring his intellectual property rights to ‘Glamour Girls’ in a way that promotes gender equilibrium and encourages female leadership at every stage of Nigerian movie production.

Directed by Bunmi Ajekaiye and Produced by Abimbola Craig, ‘Glamour Girls’ explores the fast life of a group of promiscuous women, living a life of glitz and glamour, and willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the lifestyle to which they have become accustomed. The unrestricted access to wealth and privilege that once ruled their universe soon becomes secondary, following a murder and assumed theft that threatens their lives, both home and abroad. The movie features Nse-Ikpe Etim, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas and Segilola Ogidan, among others.